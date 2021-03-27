Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Hosts Panel For Marvel's M.O.D.O.K at WonderCon@Home

The panel included cast members Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Jon Daly, with guest stars Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion and Bill Hader! 

Mar. 27, 2021  

Today at WonderCon@Home, Hulu paneled its upcoming adult animated series, "Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.", which premieres May 21 on Hulu! Jordan Blum (co-creator) and Patton Oswalt (co-creator and voice of M.O.D.O.K.) answered fan-submitted questions alongside cast members Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Jon Daly and REVEALED some special guest stars, including Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion and Bill Hader!

Check out the panel below!

In "Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.", the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

"Marvel's M.O.D.O.K." is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


