VIDEO: Henry Winkler Talks About His New Book on THE LATE LATE SHOW
James Corden connects with the great Henry Winkler who recently turned 75.
James Corden connects with the great Henry Winkler who recently turned 75, and also donned the Fonz's leather jacket for a Happy Days reunion to raise money. After, James asks Henry about when "Barry" will be back in production and Henry tells James about the second book in his "Alien Superstar" series, he and his writing partner's 35th book overall.
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!
