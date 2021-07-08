VIDEO: HBO Releases Official Teaser And First Image For SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, Starring Oscar Isaac & Jessica Chastain

HBO has released its first teaser and image for SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, starring Oscar Isaac (HBO's "Show Me a Hero") and Jessica Chastain (Academy Award® nominee for "Zero Dark Thirty").

Adapted from Ingmar Bergman's classic Swedish miniseries and developed, written and directed by Hagai Levi (HBO's "In Treatment" and "Our Boys," "The Affair"), the upcoming limited series will debut this September on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below!



SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE re-examines the original's iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.



Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/HBO