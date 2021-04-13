Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer for Docuseries GENERATION HUSTLE

The series will premiere on THURSDAY, APRIL 22 on HBO Max. 

Apr. 13, 2021  

HBO Max debuted the official trailer and key art TODAY for the Max Original, GENERATION HUSTLE. All 10 episodes of the series produced by Jigsaw Productions and CNN Original Studios will premiere on THURSDAY, APRIL 22 on HBO Max.

How far would you go for power, fame and fortune? Featuring outrageous, high-stakes stories, GENERATION HUSTLE follows brilliant and brazen young entrepreneurs who use cunning and creativity to pull off the most wildly inventive high-stakes gambles of the new millennium.

Each of the docuseries' ten standalone episodes exposes the exploits of over-zealous entrepreneurs who may have gone too far. Combining true-crime capers and character studies with fresh, glossy stories of fakes, imposters, and unabashed ambition, this shocking and sometimes comic series explores the no-holds-barred quest for riches and status in the age of social media.

