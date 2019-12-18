VIDEO: Guy Pearce Says Kids Shouldn't Watch Dark CHRISTMAS CAROL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Dec. 18, 2019  

Guy Pearce talks about acting in a darker version of A Christmas Carol, weird Dutch Christmas traditions and never watching Game of Thrones.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Guy Pearce Says Kids Shouldn't Watch Dark CHRISTMAS CAROL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Isaac Powell Sings WEST SIDE STORY's 'Something's Coming'
  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald Performs 'Somewhere' And 'Some Other Time' to Honor Michael Tilson Thomas
  • AUDIO: Listen to Jennifer Hudson Belt Out 'Memory' in CATS Film!
  • VIDEO: Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Perform 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' on THE TONIGHT SHOW