VIDEO: Graham Norton Talks About His Celebrity Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Graham Norton talks about filming 'The Graham Norton Show' at home.

Dec. 16, 2020  

Graham Norton talks about filming THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW at home, the longevity of his Red Chair Stories segment and his favorite British Christmas songs.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

