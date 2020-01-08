VIDEO: George MacKay Previews 1917 on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

George MacKay talks about becoming a known "unknown" with the success of his film, 1917, and he describes the six months of rehearsal and tricky choreography that went into creating realistic-looking battle scenes.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

