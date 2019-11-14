VIDEO: Gayle King Goes Behind The Scenes Of Celine Dion's First U.S. Tour In Over A Decade

For the first time in more than a decade, Celine Dion is touring the U.S. as part of her 10th world tour. The Canadian powerhouse is performing more than 100 shows.

During her interview with CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King, Dion opened up about it also being her first tour since the death of her husband and manager, Rene Angélil, in 2016.

King also got exclusive backstage access before Dion's performance at the first stop on the U.S. leg of her "Courage" world tour. On Friday, Dion will release her 27th studio album, "Courage."



