VIDEO: Freeform Shares GOOD TROUBLE Summer Finale Clip

Elijah's secret is out. Watch the latest episodes of GOOD TROUBLE now on Hulu, Freeform.com & On Demand.

Good Trouble will follow Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles. Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg serve as creators and showrunners; while Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians") will direct and executive produce the first episode.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You