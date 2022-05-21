VIDEO: Fred Armisen Talks Special Skills and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Fred Armisen appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night, May 20th. The comedian and actor showcased his guitar skills, talked about hidden talents, and discussed fighting with David Duchovny in The Bubble, which debuted on Netflix in March of this year.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC. An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.

Watch the interview below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC