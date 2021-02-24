VIDEO: Find Out What Drew Barrymore's Looking For in a Man on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James connects with Drew Barrymore the day after her birthday, and Drew shares she has big eyes for next year, as her birthday will be 2/22/22. And James asks about Drew's path to dating apps thanks to "Bridgerton" - but not for that reason. And James asks what she is looking for on the dating apps before talking about the tremendous start to "The Drew Barrymore Show."

