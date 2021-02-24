Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Find Out What Drew Barrymore's Looking For in a Man on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Barrymore discusses the tremendous start to 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

Feb. 24, 2021  

James connects with Drew Barrymore the day after her birthday, and Drew shares she has big eyes for next year, as her birthday will be 2/22/22. And James asks about Drew's path to dating apps thanks to "Bridgerton" - but not for that reason. And James asks what she is looking for on the dating apps before talking about the tremendous start to "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

