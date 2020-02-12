Advertisement

VIDEO: Ellie Kemper Remembers The Emotional End of THE OFFICE on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 12, 2020  

Ellie Kemper, who played Erin Hannon on "The Office," reveals that she "broke down in tears basically every day" while filming the series' final episode. She also looks back on her favorite episode, "Secretary's Day."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

