VIDEO: Ellie Kemper Remembers The Emotional End of THE OFFICE on TODAY SHOW

Ellie Kemper, who played Erin Hannon on "The Office," reveals that she "broke down in tears basically every day" while filming the series' final episode. She also looks back on her favorite episode, "Secretary's Day."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

