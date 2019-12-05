VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren Breaks Down Her Policy on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses her platform for the 2020 presidential election, breaking down her wealth tax plan and the services it could fund and explaining how she'll pay for her Medicare for All plan.

Watch the clip on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below.

