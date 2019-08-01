VIDEO: E! Shares New Clip From FLIP IT LIKE DISICK, Featuring Steve Aoki

The waters warm--or is it?! Watch Scott and Steve take the plunge into the DJ's pool on "Flip It Like Disick"! Watch the premiere of Flip It Like Disick Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Across the season, we'll see Scott and his brilliant team flip a high-end luxury real estate project in Los Angeles while also transforming home design projects for his celebrity friends. As they press on for that big reveal, their dreams become their reality and we discover that with a little bit of the Lord's touch, anything is possible.

