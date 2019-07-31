VIDEO: E! Shares Clip From This Sunday's REVENGE BODY WITH KHLOE KARDASHIAN

Carolina lost the love of her life Andres in a terrible car crash and found comfort in food--but she's ready to lose weight and find peace on "Revenge Body"

The third season of "Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian" features a new group of men and women finding the strength to prove to themselves, and those who have been negative forces in their lives, that they're worthy of love and respect. With the guidance of model, TV personality, mom, and author of the New York Times bestselling book "Strong Looks Better Naked," Khloé Kardashian, joined by her premier group of health, beauty, and style experts, will give these individuals the encouragement they need and the help they desire to become better versions of themselves, for themselves. This season, audiences will once again take a powerful journey alongside participants as they turn their pain into empowerment through their emotional and physical transformations. With the help of Khloé and their devoted trainers, participants' uplifting stories will highlight their struggle, resilience, and ultimate redemption. Returning this season are celebrity trainers Ashley Borden , Corey Calliet , Simone De La Rue , Luke Milton , Latreal Mitchell , Harley Pasternak , Gunnar Peterson , and Nicole Winhoffer , together with new celebrity trainers Leyon Azubuike and Autumn Calabrese .





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You