VIDEO: Dua Lipa Reveals Miley Cyrus As Guest On 'Studio 2054' Show
Like so many artists, Dua Lipa was forced to cancel her tour due to Covid-19, but that's not stopping her from bringing the party! She's gearing up for her "Studio 2054" live show, which is guaranteed to save us all from 2020 boredom. She also announces that Miley Cyrus will be joining the show for a very special performance.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
