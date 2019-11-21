VIDEO: Dolly Parton Reads Jimmy's Palm on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Nov. 21, 2019  

Dolly Parton discusses how her music inspired each episode of her Netflix series, Heartstrings, shares an update about the woman who was the inspiration for her hit "Jolene" and reads Jimmy's palm.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Dolly Parton Reads Jimmy's Palm on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The Cast of FROZEN 2 Stops Traffic With a Performance in the Street With James Corden
  • VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Sings 'You're Welcome' for a Child with Cancer
  • VIDEO: Josh Gad Shares His Idina Menzel Impression on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Performs 'Beyvita' Medley At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell's Hollywood Walk of Fame Acceptance Speeches
  • VIDEO: Adam Driver Reveals He and Noah Baumbach Considered Making a Film Version of COMPANY