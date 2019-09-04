VIDEO: Disney Releases Special Look at MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

A new special look at Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is now available. Watch as Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and other members of the cast reflect on the legacy of the iconic villain and the brand-new chapter in her story.

Watch the video below!

See Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" when it hits theaters nationwide October 18, 2019.

The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Michael Vieira and Linda Woolverton serving as executive producers.





