VIDEO: Deidre Hall Shares Most Shocking Marlena Evans Moments from DAYS OF OUR LIVES

For countless years, "Days of our Lives" star Deidre Hall has wowed audiences as the charming character Marlena Evans. She breaks down her favorite (and most shocking) moments and walks Kelly through the sensational evolution of her time on the show. Tune in to hear Deidre Hall's incredible story.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.