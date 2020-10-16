VIDEO: Dawes Performs 'Didn't Fix Me' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The guys from Dawes pop up.

The guys from Dawes Pop up with this #PlayAtHome performance of "Didn't Fix Me" from their exciting new album "Good Luck With Whatever." Find out more about the album at https://found.ee/GLWWAlbum or text singer Taylor Goldsmith at 310-496-3884 and see what happens!

Watch the performance below.

