VIDEO: David Dobrik Talks BORAT on THE TONIGHT SHOW
David Dobrik talks about flying to New York to appear in person on The Tonight Show.
David Dobrik talks about flying to New York to appear in person on The Tonight Show only to have his dreams shattered by mandatory quarantine, shares what it was like to meet Borat in person and talks about what inspired him to get 120,000 people registered to vote.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
