VIDEO: David Beckham Reacts to Wife Victoria Trolling Him on Instagram on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 27, 2020  

David Beckham talks about the keepsake he kept from first meeting his wife of 20 years, Victoria Beckham, and reacts to getting trolled for his Lego obsession.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

