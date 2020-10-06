Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Daniel Craig Shares an Exclusive NO TIME TO DIE Clip on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Daniel Craig passes important advice to the next James Bond.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Daniel Craig passes important advice to the next James Bond, discusses the first time he heard Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' "No Time to Die" and shares an exclusive No Time to Die clip with Jimmy.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


