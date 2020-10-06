VIDEO: Daniel Craig Shares an Exclusive NO TIME TO DIE Clip on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Daniel Craig passes important advice to the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig passes important advice to the next James Bond, discusses the first time he heard Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' "No Time to Die" and shares an exclusive No Time to Die clip with Jimmy.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You