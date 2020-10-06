VIDEO: Daniel Craig Shares an Exclusive NO TIME TO DIE Clip on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Daniel Craig passes important advice to the next James Bond.
Daniel Craig passes important advice to the next James Bond, discusses the first time he heard Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' "No Time to Die" and shares an exclusive No Time to Die clip with Jimmy.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
