VIDEO: Dan Levy Talks About THE HILLS on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Dan Levy talks about winning four Emmy Awards for his show Schitt's Creek, being on the 2020 list of PEOPLE'S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE and playing Kristen Stewart's best friend in the film Happiest Season.

