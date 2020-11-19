VIDEO: Dan Levy Talks About THE HILLS on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Dan Levy talks about winning four Emmy Awards.
Dan Levy talks about winning four Emmy Awards for his show Schitt's Creek, being on the 2020 list of PEOPLE'S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE and playing Kristen Stewart's best friend in the film Happiest Season.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
