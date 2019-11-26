VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Recaps Eight STAR WARS Movies in Epic Rap on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
During last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Daisy Ridley performed a rap recapping the first eight episodes that make up Star Wars' trilogy of trilogies.
