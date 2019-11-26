VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Recaps Eight STAR WARS Movies in Epic Rap on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Nov. 26, 2019  

During last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Daisy Ridley performed a rap recapping the first eight episodes that make up Star Wars' trilogy of trilogies.

Watch the epic video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



