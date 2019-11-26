VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Recaps Eight STAR WARS Movies in Epic Rap on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

During last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Daisy Ridley performed a rap recapping the first eight episodes that make up Star Wars' trilogy of trilogies.

Watch the epic video below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You