VIDEO: DCappella Performs 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists.
DCappella posted their latest video, a performance of Go The Distance from Hercules.
Check it out below!
DCappella is Disney Music Group's premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through NORTH AMERICA and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.
Contemporary a cappella pioneer Deke Sharon is the group's co-creator, music director, arranger, and album producer.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Melissa Villaseñor Does Her Impression of Lin-Manuel Miranda on CONAN
- VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for BOY•FRIENDS, Featuring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and More!
- VIDEO: Ben Platt & Kelly Clarkson React to Their Cover of 'Make You Feel My Love'
- VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for SONG EXPLODER on Netflix