VIDEO: DCappella Performs 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists.

DCappella posted their latest video, a performance of Go The Distance from Hercules.

Check it out below!

DCappella is Disney Music Group's premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through NORTH AMERICA and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.

Contemporary a cappella pioneer Deke Sharon is the group's co-creator, music director, arranger, and album producer.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You