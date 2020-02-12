Advertisement

VIDEO: Constance Wu Reacts to FRESH OFF THE BOAT Bloopers on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Feb. 12, 2020  

Constance Wu chats with Jimmy about their mutual habit of breaking into laughter during comedic scenes, and they watch never-before-seen FRESH OFF THE BOAT bloopers where she couldn't keep it together.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Constance Wu Reacts to FRESH OFF THE BOAT Bloopers on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Stand Up' at the OSCARS
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel & 9 Elsas From Around the Word Perform 'Into the Unknown' at the OSCARS
  • VIDEO: James Corden and Rebel Wilson Present at the Oscars While Dressed as Cats
  • VIDEO: First Look at Mario Cantone and More in BLISS at 5th Avenue Theatre
    • Advertisement