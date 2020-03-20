VIDEO: Conan Shares His Guide To Making Hand Sanitizer At Home

Let Conan show you how to make hand sanitizer at home! Warning: It will not work.

Watch below!

Beginning on Monday, March 30, CONAN will begin airing new episodes on TBS that will have been shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. O'Brien's production staff will remain working from home.



"The quality of my work will not go down because technically that's not possible," said O'Brien.



"Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction," said Jeff Ross, Executive Producer.



CONAN has been on a pre scheduled hiatus since March 16 but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, O'Brien has been filming short videos all throughout this week aiming to bring laughter to people in self isolation. He's also recorded a special "Quarantine Edition" of his popular podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend that was released on March 13.



CONAN airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as Executive Producer.





