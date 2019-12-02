VIDEO: Comedy Central Releases Official Trailer for AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS

Comedy Central today released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, premiering on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30pm ET/PT.

The #1 brand in comedy also unveiled the all-star roster of guest stars including Celia Au, Matthew Broussard, Michelle Buteau, Jamie Chung, Laverne Cox, Deborah S. Craig, Makeda Declet, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Chris Gethard, Bella Heathcote, Carmen M. Herlihy, Stephanie Hsu, David Krumholtz, Simu Liu, Natasha Lyonne, John 'Dumbfoundead' Park, Matt Rogers, Harry Shum Jr., Melissa Villaseñor, Ming-Na Wen and Jaboukie Young-White.

This January, creator and writer Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Flushing, Queens. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens recently announced the slate of predominantly female and diverse directors for the 10-episode series: Emmy-nominated® actress/director Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Jamie Babbit (But I'm a Cheerleader), The Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and Anu Valia (The Other Two).

Episodes of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens will be available the day after premiere via On Demand, the Comedy Central App and cc.com. In addition, episodes will launch the day after each linear premiere on the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, VUDU, Sony Playstation Video, FandangoNOW and Verizon Flexview, and clips from the series will be available on the Comedy Central Youtube channel and Comedy Central web and social-media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cc.com.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





