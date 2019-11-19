VIDEO: Cobie Smulders Talks SPIDER-MAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Cobie Smulders talks about hosting 60 people at her house for Thanksgiving, bonds with Jimmy over receiving a holiday cake from Tom Cruise and reveals she didn't know a big Spider-Man twist the entire time she was filming.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You