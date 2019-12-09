VIDEO: Clint Eastwood Talks About Being Ellen's Neighbor

Clint Eastwood's office is right next to Ellen's stage, and after she gave him a holiday gift for the front of his building, he explained the requirements for being her neighbor. The director also talked about his new film, "Richard Jewell," and how he spent years trying get the movie made.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

