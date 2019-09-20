VIDEO: Christine Elise Talks About BEVERLY HILLS 90210 on THE TODAY SHOW

Christine Elise, who also appears on "BH90210," stopped by "The Today Show" to talk about her character Emily Valentine's legacy, saying, "She stands up FOR THE PEOPLE who didn't feel spoken for." Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You