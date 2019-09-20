VIDEO: Christine Elise Talks About BEVERLY HILLS 90210 on THE TODAY SHOW

Sep. 20, 2019  

Christine Elise, who also appears on "BH90210," stopped by "The Today Show" to talk about her character Emily Valentine's legacy, saying, "She stands up FOR THE PEOPLE who didn't feel spoken for." Watch the clip below!

