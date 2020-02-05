VIDEO: Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson Star in New Trailer for SPIRAL

Article Pixel Feb. 5, 2020  

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game.

Watch the trailer below!

SPIRAL stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original SAW team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger.

VIDEO: Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson Star in New Trailer for SPIRAL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Elsa Comes Out and More in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's FROZEN 2 'Deleted Scenes'
  • VIDEO: Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Khamary Rose Perform 'I Am The One' in Kennedy Center's NEXT TO NORMAL
  • VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Channels RISKY BUSINESS in New Domino's Commercial
  • VIDEO: Listen to 'Unmeltable Me,' an Unreleased Song From FROZEN 2