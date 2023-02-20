VIDEO: Chelsea Handler & Nico Parker Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The hilarious Chelsea Handler makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, February 20.

Chelsea is shocked to learn that Jennifer has never had a sip of alcohol, and the comedian admits she got a nun to smoke marijuana for the first time. The "Revolution" comedy special star talks about her birthday tradition of filming topless skiing videos, joking she wants to ski down moguls this year, and how she used to be scared to grow up and be mature.

Plus, Chelsea shares a hilarious story of buying herself a first-class airplane ticket when she was a teenager after sitting in economy during her first flight with her family.

Then, "The Last of Us" actress Nico Parker reminisces about filming "Dumbo" when she was 11 years old and having a massive crush on Colin Farrell. She also chats about growing up on film sets with her famous parents, actress Thandiwe Newton and film director/screenwriter Ol Parker, and their advice for on-set etiquette.

This week continues with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, "Night Court" star Melissa Rauch, and "Abbott Elementary" actress Janelle James, followed by the legendary Rita Wilson, and multi-hyphenate Larry Wilmore.

