Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chelsea Handler & Nico Parker Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

"The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Feb. 20, 2023  

The hilarious Chelsea Handler makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, February 20.

Chelsea is shocked to learn that Jennifer has never had a sip of alcohol, and the comedian admits she got a nun to smoke marijuana for the first time. The "Revolution" comedy special star talks about her birthday tradition of filming topless skiing videos, joking she wants to ski down moguls this year, and how she used to be scared to grow up and be mature.

Plus, Chelsea shares a hilarious story of buying herself a first-class airplane ticket when she was a teenager after sitting in economy during her first flight with her family.

Then, "The Last of Us" actress Nico Parker reminisces about filming "Dumbo" when she was 11 years old and having a massive crush on Colin Farrell. She also chats about growing up on film sets with her famous parents, actress Thandiwe Newton and film director/screenwriter Ol Parker, and their advice for on-set etiquette.

This week continues with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, "Night Court" star Melissa Rauch, and "Abbott Elementary" actress Janelle James, followed by the legendary Rita Wilson, and multi-hyphenate Larry Wilmore. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Chelsea Handler Got an Email From a Nun She Introduced to Smoking Weed:

Chelsea Handler's Next Topless Skiing Birthday Video Might Involve Her Dog:

Nico Parker Admits She Had a Huge Crush on 'Dumbo' Co-Star Colin Farrell:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photos: Mama June Shannon Gets Married Ahead of FAMILY CRISIS Premiere Photo
Photos: Mama June Shannon Gets Married Ahead of FAMILY CRISIS Premiere
In attendance at the nuptials were June’s daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell as well as June’s grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird. Check out new photos from the wedding now!
Netflix & OUTER BANKS Cast Announce Season 4 Renewal Photo
Netflix & OUTER BANKS Cast Announce Season 4 Renewal
Outer Banks cast members Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), and Drew Starkey (Rafe) surprised fans by announcing a Season 4 renewal on the eve of the hit series’ Season 3 debut.
Regina Hall to Star and Produce BREITENBUSH Horror Comedy Photo
Regina Hall to Star and Produce BREITENBUSH Horror Comedy
Regina Hall (GIRLS TRIP, SCARY MOVIE Franchise, “Black Monday”) will star and produce, with her producing partner Tom Heller, through their Rh Negative Entertainment, alongside Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment.  Strouse (THE INCREDIBLE JESSICA JAMES, PEOPLE PLACES THINGS) is directing from his original screenplay.

From This Author - Michael Major


High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever AnthologyHigh Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
February 17, 2023

Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EPBer Releases New 'Halfway' EP
February 17, 2023

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber’s music video for the track “Slutphase” premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in MarchMarlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
February 17, 2023

Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'
February 17, 2023

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New SingleEloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single
February 17, 2023

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, “Giant Feelings.” She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that’ll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London’s iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share