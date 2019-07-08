VIDEO: Check Out The Preview For The Next LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA

Yung Joc calls the ladies into the salon to find out who told Kendra he was cheating on her with his stylists. Watch a brand new episode tonight at 8/7c on VH1!

Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You