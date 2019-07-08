VIDEO: Check Out The Preview For The Next LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA

Jul. 8, 2019  

Yung Joc calls the ladies into the salon to find out who told Kendra he was cheating on her with his stylists. Watch a brand new episode tonight at 8/7c on VH1!

Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.

