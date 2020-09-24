Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chace Crawford Talks About Learning to Cook at Home

Article Pixel

Chace Crawford talked about his attempt to learn how to cook during lockdown.

Sep. 24, 2020  

Chace Crawford talked about his attempt to learn how to cook during lockdown.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

VIDEO: Chace Crawford Talks About Learning to Cook at Home
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You