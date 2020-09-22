VIDEO: Chace Crawford Says He Could Have Been a Chippendales Dancer on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
Chace Crawford talks about his excitement for the return of football season, shares the story about the time he rejected an offer to become a Chippendales dancer and shares his thoughts on the resurgence of Gossip Girl's popularity.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Cherry Jones Accepts her Emmy Award For SUCCESSION
- VIDEO: Watch a Documentary Short About the Making of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Featuring Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and More!
- Exclusive: Judy Kuhn Performs 'Someone Else's Story' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Holds Virtual Benefit Gala Featuring Jonathan Groff, Carole King, and More!