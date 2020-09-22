Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chace Crawford Says He Could Have Been a Chippendales Dancer on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

Sep. 22, 2020  

Chace Crawford talks about his excitement for the return of football season, shares the story about the time he rejected an offer to become a Chippendales dancer and shares his thoughts on the resurgence of Gossip Girl's popularity.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

