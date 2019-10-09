VIDEO: CBS Shares Preview of EVIL

After a high-strung theater producer's behavior turns from demanding to what is believed to be demonic, Kristen, David and Ben are called in to assess the situation. Also, Kristen discredits her DA office successor and nemesis, Leland Townsend, before he can ruin a 17-year-old boy's life, on of EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) Only CBS. John Glover guest stars as Broadway producer Byron Duke, and Dascha Polanco guest stars as his assistant, Patti Hitchens.

Watch the previews below!

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Kristen Bouchard cuts ties as an expert witness for the District Attorney after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed. To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta, a former adventure-seeking journalist now studying to be a priest and tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Rounding out the trio is Ben Shakir, an even-tempered realist recruited by Acosta for his carpentry skills, which he uses to uncover practical rationales behind "hauntings." Ever logical, Kristen is certain Science can provide answers to every incident they encounter - including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is, until she meets Leland Townsend, a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens her and her four young daughters. Undeterred, Kristen, David and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work





