VIDEO: Brad Pitt Stars in Trailer for Sci-Fi Drama AD ASTRA

20th Century FOX has released the trailer for the sci-fi drama Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt.

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland. Ad Astra was directed by James Gray from a script he wrote with Ethan Gross.

Ad Astra will be released in theaters on September 20.





