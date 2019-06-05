VIDEO: Brad Pitt Stars in Trailer for Sci-Fi Drama AD ASTRA

Jun. 5, 2019  

20th Century FOX has released the trailer for the sci-fi drama Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt.

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland. Ad Astra was directed by James Gray from a script he wrote with Ethan Gross.

Ad Astra will be released in theaters on September 20.

VIDEO: Brad Pitt Stars in Trailer for Sci-Fi Drama AD ASTRA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Future Regina George, Renee Rapp, Belts Out A MEAN GIRLS Anthem
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of FOSSE/VERDON to Meet Nicole Fosse, Gwen and Bob's Real Life Daughter
  • VIDEO: Highlights From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: Hear Beyonce as Nala in the New Trailer for THE LION KING
  • VIDEO: Michael Ball and Susan Boyle Perform 'A Million Dreams' on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT
  • VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Takes His Final Bow in WAITRESS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup