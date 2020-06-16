VIDEO: Black Pumas Perform 'Fast Car' on THE LATE SHOW

On Monday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Austin's Black Pumas join Colbert from a socially-distant location with their take on "Fast Car," a song that was a breakout hit for Tracy Chapman in 1988.

Watch to the performance below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

Related Articles View More TV Stories