VIDEO: Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Talk About Writing 'No Time To Die' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS talk about writing and recording the theme song.
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS talk about writing and recording the theme song for No Time to Die and the importance of Billie's performance at the Democratic National Convention, and then work together to create a unique tune out of random recordings of Jimmy's voice.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
