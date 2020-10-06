VIDEO: Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Talk About Writing 'No Time To Die' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS talk about writing and recording the theme song.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS talk about writing and recording the theme song for No Time to Die and the importance of Billie's performance at the Democratic National Convention, and then work together to create a unique tune out of random recordings of Jimmy's voice.

