VIDEO: Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Talk About Writing 'No Time To Die' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS talk about writing and recording the theme song.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS talk about writing and recording the theme song for No Time to Die and the importance of Billie's performance at the Democratic National Convention, and then work together to create a unique tune out of random recordings of Jimmy's voice.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

