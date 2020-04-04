VIDEO: Bill Maher Talks to Bernie Sanders and Mayor Eric Garcetti About Trump and the Health Crisis on REAL TIME

Article Pixel Apr. 4, 2020  

Last night's at-home edition of Real Time with Bill Maher, featured guests Bernie Sanders and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Maher also talked about the ongoing health crisis in his monologue, and tackled his feelings on how Trump is handling it.

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined Maher to discuss how he believes the government should be responding during this unprecedented crisis.

Then, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined Maher to discuss his city's response to the virus pandemic.

Watch all three clips below.

VIDEO: Bill Maher Talks to Bernie Sanders and Mayor Eric Garcetti About Trump and the Health Crisis on REAL TIME
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Carole King Sing 'So Far Away'
  • VIDEO: National Theatre's ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Starring James Corden, Streaming Now!
  • VIDEO: Watch the 'Simcha' Scene From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
  • VIDEO: National Orchestra of France Performs Socially-Distanced 'Bolero'