VIDEO: Bill Maher Talks to Bernie Sanders and Mayor Eric Garcetti About Trump and the Health Crisis on REAL TIME

Last night's at-home edition of Real Time with Bill Maher, featured guests Bernie Sanders and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Maher also talked about the ongoing health crisis in his monologue, and tackled his feelings on how Trump is handling it.

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined Maher to discuss how he believes the government should be responding during this unprecedented crisis.

Then, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined Maher to discuss his city's response to the virus pandemic.

Watch all three clips below.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You