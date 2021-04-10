VIDEO: Bill Maher Roasts 'Sad' Oscar Nominees, Including NOMADLAND, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, and More

During his New Rule segment on a recent episode of Real Time, Bill Maher roasted this year's Oscar nominated films, deeming them too sad.

"The Oscars need to change their name to the Debbies - as in Debbie Downer," he began. "The 2021 Oscars, brought to you by razor blades, Kleenex and rope. And please welcome our host, the Sad Emoji."

Maher then went on to dissect each film, one by one, and describe the plot in the most depressing way possible.

"We all had a rough year, a little escapism would have been appreciated," he said. "What happen to show business?"

