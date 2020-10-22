VIDEO: Bill Gates Talks COVID Optimism on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Bill Gates.

James Corden connects with Bill Gates who has spent his quarantine on the front lines on the fight against COVID-19. Bill explains some of the work he's been doing with world leaders and pharmaceutical companies in the pursuit of both limiting the spread and finding a vaccine. And James asks Bill about the importance of public confidence in an eventual vaccine, and what has him optimistic while the world remains hampered by the pandemic.

Watch the interview below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

