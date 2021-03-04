Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ben Schwartz Talks FLORA & ULYSSES on THE LATE LATE SHOW

FLORA & ULYSSES is available to watch on Disney Plus.

Mar. 4, 2021  

James Corden welcomes Ben Schwartz to the show for the 10th time, and Ben is over the moon to celebrate such an occasion. As they go through all the memories, things start to go off the rails when Ben has a few simple questions for James. And just when things are smoothed over with the "Flora & Ulysses" star, the tables turn...

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

