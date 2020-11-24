Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ben Falcone Talks Groundlings on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Ben Falcone reminisces about his time performing with Jimmy Fallon at the Groundlings.

Nov. 24, 2020  

Ben Falcone reminisces about his time performing with Jimmy Fallon at the Groundlings, reveals which genres of music he got into during quarantine and talks about his new film Superintelligence.

Watch the clip from 'The Tonight Show' below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


