VIDEO: Ben Falcone Talks Groundlings on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Ben Falcone reminisces about his time performing with Jimmy Fallon at the Groundlings.
Ben Falcone reminisces about his time performing with Jimmy Fallon at the Groundlings, reveals which genres of music he got into during quarantine and talks about his new film Superintelligence.
Watch the clip from 'The Tonight Show' below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Get a Glimpse at How the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is Being Altered
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 21- Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin Team Up for AN EVENING WITH
- Exclusive VIDEO: Megan Hilty Joins Project Angel Food For Good with Two Thanksgiving Week Events
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 22- WHITE CHRISTMAS Returns to Broadway!