VIDEO: Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Bryan Cranston, and More Take Part in the All-In Feeding America Poker Tournament

Ben Affleck was joined by some of his famous friends for the All-In For Feeding America Poker Tournament!

Affleck was joined online by Tom Brady, Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Cheryl Hines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm, Jason Bateman and Sarah Silverman.

They took part in the "friendly poker tournament" on Twitch, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America.

Watch the full stream below!

Feeding America is a United States-based nonprofit organization that is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.





