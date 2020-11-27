VIDEO: Bad Bunny Talks About Recovering From COVID-19
He also talks about acting in the new season of Narcos: Mexico.
Bad Bunny talks about recovering from COVID-19, his experience performing on top of a moving truck in New York City and acting in the new season of Narcos: Mexico.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
