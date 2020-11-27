Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bad Bunny Talks About Recovering From COVID-19

Article Pixel

He also talks about acting in the new season of Narcos: Mexico.

Nov. 27, 2020  

Bad Bunny talks about recovering from COVID-19, his experience performing on top of a moving truck in New York City and acting in the new season of Narcos: Mexico.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Bad Bunny Talks About Recovering From COVID-19
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You