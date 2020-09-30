VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Home' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Part of the weeklong special.
Musical guest BTS performs "HOME" for their weeklong special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
