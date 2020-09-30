Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Home' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Part of the weeklong special.

Sep. 30, 2020  

Musical guest BTS performs "HOME" for their weeklong special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


