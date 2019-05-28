VIDEO: BBC America Drops First TOP GEAR Trailer with New Hosts in Anticipation to Their Summer Debut

From the mountains of Ethiopia to the beaches of Wales, Top Gear has revealed a hint of what new hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and returning host Chris Harris have in store for viewers when the new season of the world's biggest motoring entertainment show returns to BBC America this summer.

The first full teaser for the 27th season of the global hit includes Bornean jungles, electric shock driving, The Stig's 'family', and Icelandic vertical cliff scaling.

And it wouldn't be Top Gear without a smorgasbord of the world's most exclusive, weird and wonderful cars to keep even the grumpiest petrolhead happy - with everything from the McLaren 600LT; the Ferrari 488 Pista; the legendary Lotus 79 F1; a Daimler Hearse; a specially adapted electric Triumph Spitfire; and even an obscure French 1970s Matra Bagheera. As host Paddy McGuinness says, it's "Just another day at the office!"

Hosts:

Freddie Flintoff

· Former Ashes-winning England cricketer and TV presenter

· Twitter: @Flintoff11

Paddy McGuinness

· Entertainment host and comedian

· Twitter: @PaddyMcGuinness

Chris Harris

· Returning motoring journalist and racing-driver

· Twitter: @harrismonkey









